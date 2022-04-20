Are current inflation worries overstretched?

-
ALSO READ
Markets strategy ahead of the Q4 result season
Public speaking courses to help you shed stage fright, reach huge audiences
Inflation cools in September, but inflationary pressure is building up
Russia-Ukraine conflict will boost inflationary trends: Nitin Sharma, FIL
Q2 earnings: Inflationary pressure is far from over for India Inc
-
Record high inflation levels in India and overseas continue to dent investor confidence as disrupted supply chains due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis build up price pressures on the economy.
However, an analysis of historical data shows that high inflationary environments are not necessarily unfavourable for equity markets.
For instance, between April 2013-March 2014, the markets were resilient despite inflation levels of 8 to 11%. Of these 12 months, the Sensex and Nifty delivered positive returns in eight months.
Similarly, between April and December 2020, the benchmark indices gave nominal negative returns in only two months despite average inflation of 6.6% during the period.
Overall, the retail inflation has risen 60 times on a month-on-month basis since April 2013, wherein positive monthly returns were 38 times and negative returns were 22 times.
This, analysts say, is due to an environment where high demand coupled with high prices leads to rise in corporate profitability and nominal growth.
Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities, believes that current inflationary pressures remain less of a worry for markets as companies are witnessing robust demand amid high prices.
With March CPI inflation leaping to 7%, and rising above the RBI’s upper tolerance band for the third straight month, brokerages expect inflation to remain higher ahead and see interest rate hike cycle to begin from June. Global brokerage HSBC, for instance, says it raised inflation forecast of FY23 to 6.1% as against RBI’s 5.7%, and its FY24 inflation forecast to 5.2%. The brokerage expects repo rate hikes to begin in the June meeting with likely four repo rate hikes of 25 bps each till December 2022.
The brokerage further sees two repo rate hikes of 25 bps each in April and June meetings of 2023, which would finally take the repo rate from 4% now to 5.5% by mid-2023.
That said, the near-term outlook for the markets remains bleak as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stands in a deadlock with no prospects of peace in sight.
Kulkarni of Axis Securities expects the markets to remain range bound in the short term as interest rates will begin rising given the inflation situation.
Given this, Kulkarni believes that commodity players will benefit from rising inflation.
The market action will be stock-specific today as investors will continue to track Q4 results. Tata Elxsi, Angel One, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and ICICI Securities are among those slated to release their earnings today.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU