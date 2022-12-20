JUST IN
Does Accenture's Q1 result spell more pain for IT firms?
Does Accenture's Q1 result spell more pain for IT firms?
Worried about promoters cutting stake? Here's tech view on Dabur, TVS Motor
PSP Projects soars 9% to hit record high on strong revenue visibility
Shipping Corporation hits 52-week high; up 17% in 2 days on demerger update
IRB Infra gains 3% as board plans to mull stock split proposal on January 4
LIC hits over 6-month high; stock gains 10% in two days
Jefferies rejigs India model portfolio; Zomato, Bharti Airtel off menu
Dabur India dips 3% as 1% equity change hands via block deals
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts; Nifty PSU Bank, Realty indices dip 1.5%
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Business Standard

Does Accenture's Q1 result spell more pain for IT firms?

Despite firm Q1 revenue growth, Accenture Plc left analysts unimpressed as it pegged the next quarter's revenue growth below projections. Does this signal more trouble for Indian IT companies ahead?

Topics
IT companies | Q1 results | Accenture

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Accenture
Photo: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Accenture beats estimates to post $16.16-bn revenue in Mar-May quarter

Accenture's retained FY23 guidance hints slowdown for IT firms: Analysts

Accenture sees Q1 revenue below estimates due to currency volatility

Strong order book, high attrition: What Accenture's Q3 means for Indian IT

Accenture Ventures makes strategic investment in satellite startup Pixxel

Despite firm revenue growth in Q1, Dublin-based Accenture Plc left analysts unimpressed as it pegged the next quarter’s revenue growth below projections. The company also sounded cautious about client spending. So does this signal more trouble for Indian IT companies ahead? This podcast has the details.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.