Does Accenture's Q1 result spell more pain for IT firms?
Despite firm Q1 revenue growth, Accenture Plc left analysts unimpressed as it pegged the next quarter's revenue growth below projections. Does this signal more trouble for Indian IT companies ahead?
Topics
IT companies | Q1 results | Accenture
https://mybs.in/2b2xbsA
Photo: Shutterstock
ALSO READ
Accenture beats estimates to post $16.16-bn revenue in Mar-May quarter
Accenture's retained FY23 guidance hints slowdown for IT firms: Analysts
Accenture sees Q1 revenue below estimates due to currency volatility
Strong order book, high attrition: What Accenture's Q3 means for Indian IT
Accenture Ventures makes strategic investment in satellite startup Pixxel
Despite firm revenue growth in Q1, Dublin-based Accenture Plc left analysts unimpressed as it pegged the next quarter’s revenue growth below projections. The company also sounded cautious about client spending. So does this signal more trouble for Indian IT companies ahead? This podcast has the details.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU