ICICI Prudential AMC's S Naren on his investment mantra and more

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep118: Portfolio rejig, India's defence deals, markets, SWIFT
Period of easy money-making across asset classes is over, says S Naren
TMS Ep133: Japanese investment, private equity, IT sector, no-fly zone
TMS Ep144: Tata Neu, women's IPL, Q4 results, war crimes
TMS Ep64: Investment advisors, Puneet Nanda, US Fed, RT-PCR & RAT
-
Q1: It seems that the markets have been shaken and stirred by the recent economic developments. Have they finally put all the negative news behind?
Ans:
>Narrative of global central banks has changed
>Markets likely to remain volatile
>US Fed is focusing on managing inflation
Q2: To what extent are the markets discounting the possibility of the Reserve Bank of India being very aggressive with the rate hikes over the next three to six months?
Ans:
>The AMC is comfortable with the possibility that RBI will have to increase rates
>Difficult to say whether the markets are factoring this in
>Not surprised with the recent out-of-turn rate hike, and likely hikes in June and August
Q3: A lot of support has been lent to the markets by the domestic institutions and the retail investors. Do you see a sense of caution creeping in? Or, when do you think they’ll become cautious and throw in the towel as well?
Ans:
>Worried as regards retail investors’ participation if markets continue to fall
>If retail investors were bulling at 17,000/18,000 (Nifty), they should remain bullish now as well
>Foreign institutional investor selling was unbelievable
>Large-caps have more safety margin compared to mid, small-caps
Q4: But at 17,000/18,000 (Nifty), a number of investors were ignorant and had a laid back attitude about what the US Fed may do. The caution, or worry, has only crept in now. Isn’t that a scary sign for the road ahead for the markets?
Ans:
>We have been cautioning against the likely headwinds
>Markets more attractively valued now than three to six months back
>A further correction will make markets more attractive; investors should realise this
>Good time to start systematic investment plans (SIPs)
Q5: Is this a flash correction within a structural bull-run like we saw in 2020, or is there more to it?
Ans:
>V-shaped movement in 2020; a similar movement is ruled out for now
>Synchronized liquidity support from global central banks in 2020 supported markets
>No sharp rallies in the near-term. India, however, remains a good story for investors
>India more attractive from a long-term perspective than most emerging markets
Q6: A lot of heavy lifting was to be done by the growth in corporate earnings. Do you think this is another setback waiting to happen for the markets as India Inc copes with rising input costs amid wage pressures?
Ans:
>Corporate earnings are not a problem
>In an inflationary market (2002-2008), corporate earnings is never a problem
>Financial system in much better shape now (compared to 2017-18); can absorb shocks
>Challenges were only on market valuation and not earnings
Q6: Where do you think the leadership will emerge from in case the markets were to stage a recovery?
Ans:
>Banks and autos likely to lead
>Capex-related sectors, stocks of public sector enterprises
//////////////////
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU