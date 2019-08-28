Market Ahead, August 28: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

Investors may see a volatile trade today as traders look to rollover positions ahead of the August F&O series expiry due on Thursday.

That apart, global cues, rupee trajectory, stock-specific action, and oil price movement are expected to steer today.

Trends on SGX Nifty, too, suggest a flat to positive start for the domestic indices.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.39 per cent higher at 37,641. The broader Nifty50 closed at 11,105 mark, up 0.43 per cent.

The rupee also gained 54 paise to see its biggest single-day gain in more than five months. It closed at 71.48 against the US dollar.

Globally, Wall Street slipped during the overnight trade on Tuesday after China’s foreign ministry reiterated that it had not received any recent US telephone call on trade.

The Dow Jones fell 0.48 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.33 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.34 per cent.

Shares in Asia, too, we're trading with marginal gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.03 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.04 per cent and Australia's shares rose 0.07 per cent.

Now, here are the stocks that should be on investors' radar--

>> Realty stocks are likely to see some major movements today as Centre is readying a package to perk up the real estate sector. Quoting senior government officials, a Business Standard report said steps in real estate could include a task force to identify and revive stalled projects, easing of interest subvention norms, a new rental housing policy, among other steps.

>> Telecom stocks, too, may remain in focus as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are unlikely to bid for 5G spectrum due to high costs.

Before we wrap, here is a stock recommendation by Religare Broking--

The brokerage recommends buying Bajaj Finance at between Rs 3,325 and Rs 3,335. The target price is at Rs 3,520 with a stop loss placed at Rs 3,240.

