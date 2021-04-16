Market Wrap, April 16: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The benchmark indices witnessed a see-saw trade on Friday as failed to breach crucial resistance zones at the higher levels. As per technical charts, if the frontline S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty surpass their psychological levels of 50,000 and 15,000 levels, respectively, then the indices may log a 4-per cent rally in the short-term.

However, with the Covid-19 situation in the country getting grimmer day by day, market participants have stayed on the sidelines. During Friday's session, the Sensex index dropped 250 points from the day's high of 49,089 to settle 28 points, or 0.06 per cent higher at 48,832.

The NSE's Nifty50, on the other hand, ended at 14,618 levels, up 36 points or 0.25 per cent. The index had reached an intra-day high of 14,698.

For the week, both the indices have slipped 1.5 per cent each.

Wipro, which jumped 10 per cent in the intra-day trade and hit a record high of Rs 474 on the NSE, ended as the top gainer (up 9 per cent) on the Nifty after clocking its best performance in the March quarter in a decade. ICICI Securities said that the key highlights of the quarter were healthy deal wins, up 16.7 per cent QoQ, to $1.4 billion, healthy net addition of 7,400 employees, and higher offshore, up 180 bps.

That apart, Hindalco, Asian Paints, Cipla, BPCL, HCL Tech, and UltraTech Cement were the other best performing stocks on the Nifty, up in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent. On the downside, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, and JSW Steel slipped up to 2 per cent to end as top drags on the index.

Investor participation in the broader markets, however, remained strong with the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices settling 1.2 per cent and 1.05 per cent higher, respectively.

>> Among the key buzzing stocks in the broader include those of SBI Cards and Payment Services that traded higher for the third straight day, advancing 8 per cent to Rs 976 on the BSE in the intra-day trade, on the back of heavy volumes. In the past three days, the stock has gained 10 per cent after correcting 22 per cent from its record high level of Rs 1,149 touched on February 24, 2021.

According to reports, global lender Citi's exit from retail banking business in India is likely to pave the way for consolidation in the Indian financial sector, eying for an increased market share across business verticals. Analysts believe SBI Card could be one of the beneficiaries along with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

>> Shares of DCM Shriram, meanwhile, moved higher by 20 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 664 on the National Stock Exchange, in the intra-day trade on Friday, on the back of heavy volumes. The stock has surpassed its previous high of Rs 637, touched on May 23, 2019. It ended 18 per cent higher on the NSE today.

>> Shares of multiplex operators like PVR and Inox Leisure, on the other hand, continued to remain under pressure, hitting seven-month lows on the BSE in intra-day trade after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced sweeping restrictions in a bid to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the city.

Among individual stocks, PVR slipped 3 per cent to Rs 1,030, while Inox Leisure dipped 2.5 per cent to Rs 248.45 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. Both these stocks are trading at their lowest level since September 2020.

>> On the earnings front, Mid-tier IT firm Mindtree on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 317.3 crore for the March quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 (Q4FY21), up 53.4 per cent from previous year’s profit of Rs 206.2 crore. It also declared a dividend of Rs 17.5 per share.

Ahead of the result, shares of the firm ended 0.17 per cent higher at Rs 2,067.6 apiece on the BSE.

Sectorally, the Nifty Pharma index ended 2 per cent higher while the Nifty Auto, IT, Metal, and FMCG indices gained between 0.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent. On the downside, the Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, and Realty indices slipped up to 0.6 per cent.

Global markets



World stocks hit a record high on Friday and oil climbed after strong US and Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of a solid global recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump. MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks edged 0.1 per cent higher, led by Britain's FTSE 100, up 0.5 per cent.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.5 per cent, with Shanghai shares adding 0.8 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei up 0.1 per cent.

That apart, S&P500 Futures were up 0.06 per cent while Nasdaq Futures were down 0.14 per cent, indicating a flat start on Wall Street later today.