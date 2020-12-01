Market Wrap, Dec 1: Here's all that happened in the markets today

-
Positive global cues and a healthy buying in financial, IT, and pharma counters, helped domestic stock market settle over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 506 points, or 1.15 per cent to end at 44,655 levels while NSE's Nifty ended above 13,100 level at 13,109, up 140 points, or 1.08 per cent. India VIX slipped 0.23 per cent to 19.7 levels.
Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the major contributors to the Sensex's gain while HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance were among the top drags. Sun Pharma (up 5.5 per cent) was the top gainer on Sensex.
Broader market, too, rallied in the trade. The S&P BSE MidCap index gained 0.94 per cent to 17,073 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 17,013, up 0.82 per cent.
Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty Realty gained the most - up 3.3 per cent to 269.90 levels while Nifty PSU Bank index surged 2.88 per cent to 1,603 points. Nifty FMCG was the only index that ended in the red - down 0.04 per cent.
Meanwhile, automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday reported a growth of 1.7 per cent in its overall sales during November 2020 on a year-on-year basis. The company sold 1,53,223 units of vehicles last month, against 1,50,630 units sold in November 2019.
Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales to 4,22,240 units in November.
Among buzzing stocks, shares of ABB Power Products and Systems India rose 13 per cent to Rs 1,296, also its new high on the BSE on Tuesday. The stock has zoomed 33 per cent in 3 days on tie-up with Ashok Leyland for e-bus pilot.
Granules India hit a new high of Rs 438 on the BSE as media reports suggested that private equity firm Carlyle group is in advanced stages to acquire the pharmaceutical firm for around $1 billion. The stock ended at Rs 428.60, up nearly 4 per cent.
On the macro front, India’s manufacturing activity growth lost pace and fell to a three month low in November owing to slow expansion in factory orders and exports. The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell from 58.9 in October to 56.3 in November.
Global markets
World shares edged up to just below record peaks on Tuesday after robust China data boosted expectations of a recovery from the Covid-19 downturn and as drugmakers seek fast approval for their vaccines and authorities look set to keep stimulus support.
In commodities, oil prices ticked up.
