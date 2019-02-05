Market Wrap, Feb 5: Indices end flat, nifty settles at 10,934;

The benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Tuesday. The S&P BSE ended at 36,617, up 34 points or 0.09 per cent, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,934, up 22 points or 0.20 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, the Auto index was among the top gainer of the day which settled 0.87 per cent higher led by gains in Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki.

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index ended 79 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 14,442, while S&P BSE SmallCap index settled at 13,662, down 126 points or 0.9 per cent.

Shares of (PNB) settled at Rs 73.45, up 0.41 per cent on the BSE after the public sector lender reported a 7.12 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its net profit at Rs 246.51 crore for December quarter of financial year 2018-19 (FY19). had posted a profit of Rs 230.11 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Gross NPAs (non-performing assets) during the recently concluded quarter came in at 16.33 per cent, as against 12.11 per cent y-o-y. However, on a sequential basis, the figures were down. In the September quarter, gross NPAs stood at 17.16 per cent.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of Dominos Pizza chain in India, ended at Rs 1,305, down 6.33 per cent on the BSE after the company was found guilty of not passing on Goods and Services Tax (GST)-cut benefits amounting to Rs 41.42 crore on sale of some pizza products. has been directed to deposit the illegal gains with the government.

The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has passed an order in the Anti Profiteering Investigation on the company which has been posted on NAA website on February 4, 2019, concluding a profiteering of Rs 41.42 crore,” said in a regulatory filing.