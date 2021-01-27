Market Wrap, Jan 27: Here's all that happened in the markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Wrap, August 4: Sensex gains 748 pts, Nifty at 11,095
Market Wrap, Oct 19: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, August 11: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, Oct 6: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, Oct 29: Here's all that happened in the markets today
-
The domestic benchmark indices not only extended their losing run to the fourth day on Wednesday but also turned negative for 2021. Both Sensex and Nifty closed nearly 2 per cent lower on the back of weak global cues and FII outflows. Meanwhile, investors also chose to book profits ahead of the Union Budget on Monday, February 1.
Analysts said high valuations also spurred profit taking but believe that such profit-taking is healthy and desirable. While the Q3 earnings season has been largely in line with expectations, analysts believe this was priced in and going ahead, they are concerned about lower margins.
The BSE barometer Sensex plunged 938 points to 47,410 while its NSE counterpart Nifty slipped below the 14,000 mark to end at 13,968, down 271 points.
The volatility remained elevated ahead of the January F&O expiry on Thursday. India VIX jumped 4.93 per cent to 24.39 level.
In the 30-pack Sensex, only six stocks ended in the green. Axis Bank fell over 4 per cent ahead of its December quarter numbers and was the top index loser, followed by Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Dr Reddy's that shed 4 per cent each. on the other hand, Tech Mahindra and ITC were the top gainers.
The broader market trend was mixed with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty 500 indices down 1.58 per cent and 1.68 per cent, respectively, while Nifty Smallcap index added 0.15 per cent.
Sectorally, only the Nifty FMCG index rose while all other indices ended in the red, with private banks and financials leading the losers.
In stock-specific developments, shares of Reliance Industries fell for the third day today, down over 2 per cent. In the three days, it has shed 10 per cent. While RIL's Q3 PAT jumped 12.5 per cent yearly, analysts were concerned about the lack of transparency levels across businesses.
Meanwhile, shares of Rane (Madras) rallied 14 per cent after a solid performance in the December quarter. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.50 crore in the December quarter on the back of strong revenue growth against a loss of Rs 7.20 crore in the same period last year.
Meanwhile, in other news, an ICMR study on Covaxin showed a comparable neutralization activity of the vaccinated individuals against UK-variant strain.
Lastly, an update on the global markets
Europe's share indexes opened lower on Wednesday, while investors focused on the U.S Federal Reserve meeting and US tech giants' earnings. The STOXX 600 was down around 0.3% while London's FTSE 100 was down 0.2%. Germany's DAX was down 0.5%. In the Asian session, shares were hurt by some profit-taking, as investors grew wary of stretched valuations.
Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.2%, indicating a flat-to-negative start for Wall Street indices.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU