Market Wrap, Oct 6: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Continuing their northward journey, the benchmark indices ended over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday, led by buying in financial and auto stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 601 points, or 1.54 per cent to settle at 39,575 levels while the Nifty50 index ended above the 11,650 mark at 11,662, up 159 points, or 1.38 per cent.

HDFC (up over 8%) and IndusInd Bank (up over 3%) were the top Sensex gainers, followed by M&M (up 3%), and Asian Paints (up 3%). On the other hand, Tata Steel (down over 1 per cent) ended as the biggest loser on the index.

Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) jumped over 8 per cent to Rs 1,934 on the BSE after the housing finance company said the individual loan business saw see a sequential month-on-month improvement in the period July to September 2020 (Q2FY21).

Thyrocare Technologies moved higher by 15 per cent to Rs 883, also its record high on the BSE on Tuesday, after the company reported nearly 37 per cent year-on-year and over 100 per cent sequential growth in aggregate revenue for the quarter ended September 2020 (Q2FY21).

Shares of Sobha Ltd ended over 9 per cent higher at Rs 262 apiece on the BSE after the real estate major reported improved sequential sales in September quarter.

Meanwhile, with three external members appointed, the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet from October 7 to October 9, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose for the fifth straight month in September, from 41.8 in August to 49.8.

In the broader market, the S&P MidCap and SmallCap indexes ended 0.59 per cent and 0.55 per cent higher, respectively.

Now, let's have a look at the global

Asian stock advanced to a more than two-week high on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for Covid-19, and as prospects for a fresh US stimulus package appeared to brighten.

In commodities, oil prices gained due to fears that refineries could be hit by a storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. Gold, on the other hand, eased.