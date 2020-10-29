Market Wrap, Oct 29: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended nearly 0.5 per cent lower on Thursday, the last day of the futures and options (F&O) contracts for the October series.



The S&P BSE Sensex ended 173 points, or 0.43 per cent lower at 39,750 levels while NSE's Nifty ended at 11,671, down 59 points, or 0.5 per cent. India VIX gained over 3.5 per cent to 24 levels.



HDFC Bank, HDFC, and L&T were the major contributors to the Sensex's fall today while Reliance Industries (RIL), and Asian Paints gave the much-needed support.



In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended flat at 14,812 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index dropped 0.5 per cent to 14,893 levels.



On the NSE, barring Nifty IT, all the other sectoral indices ended in the red.



In the earnings corner, auto major Maruti Suzuki on Thursday reported 2.05 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,419.6 crore for the September quarter of FY21 (Q2FY21) while revenue rose 10.34 per cent to Rs 18,755.6 crore. The stock ended nearly a per cent lower at Rs 7,114.



InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo airline on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,194.8 crore for July-September quarter of FY21 (Q2FY21). The airline had reported a record loss of Rs 2,840 crore during the June quarter of FY21 amid suspension of air travel owing to Covid-19 pandemic. In the year-ago quarter, the loss stood at Rs 1,060 crore.



Now, let's take a look at the global



European stocks edged higher on Thursday after strong earnings reports from companies including oil major Royal Dutch Shell and chip equipment supplier ASM, but sentiment remained fragile a day after a broad selloff on lockdown fears.



In Asia, stock fell. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 per cent, with the heaviest drops in Australia, down 1.6 per cent, and South Korea, down 1 per cent.



Japan’s Nikkei fell just 0.3 per cent, Chinese blue chips rose 0.5 per cent and the yuan led a gentle bounce in Asian currencies against the greenback.



In commodities, oil prices declined.