Market Wrap, June 16: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Benchmark indices ended Tuesday's volatile session with over 1 per cent gain but off the day's top as investors booked profits after the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops.

However, by the session's end, the Sensex was back in the green and closed 376 points higher at 33,605 while the Nifty50 index ended the session at 9,914. The Sensex hit an intra-day high of 34,022 and a low of 32,953 as volatility shot up 8 per cent before cooling off at the closing hours. The HDFC twins (both up 4%) were the top Sensex gainers while Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra (both down 2%) were the main laggards. In the Sensex pack, 15 stocks advanced while as many declined.

The Nifty sectoral indices ended mixed. Nifty Financial Services index, up 2.7 per cent, was the top gainer whille Nifty PSU Bank index, down 0.9 per cent, bled the most.

The broader underperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE MidCap closed 0.3 per cent higher while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was flat.

Buzzing stocks

Shares of Ramco Systems were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit band for the fifth straight day, at Rs 146.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of Tata Motors ended the session 5.67 per cent lower at Rs 94.75 on the BSE after posting a consolidated net loss of Rs 9,863.73 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 (Q4FY20).

Global markets

The global stocks rally was back on track on Tuesday, with more support from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan helping end a bumpy few days for financial

A nearly 5 per cent jump by Japan’s Nikkei ensured the best day for Asian equities since late March and almost 2 per cent rises from London, Paris and Frankfurt got Europe off to a fast start.