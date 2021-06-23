Market Wrap Podcast, June 23: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Benchmark indices snapped their three-day winning streak and ended half a per cent lower on Wednesday as profit booking emerged at higher levels. Besides, a cut in India's CY21 growth forecast by Moody's further dampened the sentiment on Street.

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday slashed India's growth projection to 9.6 per cent for calendar year 2021, from its earlier estimate of 13.9 per cent, and said faster vaccination progress will be paramount in restricting economic losses to June quarter.

Barring the auto segment, all other sectoral indices settled the session in the red with the Nifty Metal (1 per cent) and IT (0.87 per cent) indices nursing the steepest losses.

Overall, the S&P BSE Sensex index closed at 52,306 levels, down 282.6 points while the Nifty50 index ended at 15,687 levels, down 86 points.

Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Ultratech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, and ONGC were the top gainers in the large-cap space while Adani Ports, Wipro, JSW Steel, Divis Labs, Shree Cement, L&T, Kotak Bank, and TCS were the top laggards.

In the mid-, and small-cap segment, PNB Housing Finance, Central Bank of India, United Breweries, Adani Enterprises, PNB Gilts, Dhanlaxmi Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank dragged the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices 0.26 per cent and 0.43 per cent lower, respectively.

Individually, shares of United Breweries slipped 6 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 1,498 touched earlier today, and hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,400, after multiple block deals on the BSE.

Around 39.76 million shares, representing nearly 15 per cent of total equity of United Breweries, changed hands on the BSE earlier today, exchange data showed. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

On the other hand, shares of Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of scooters and motorcycles, advanced 3 per cent at Rs 2,994.55 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the company announced that it would be undertaking price increases of up to Rs 3,000/unit on its product range depending on model to pass on hike in input costs.

Lastly, shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) hit a over three-year high of Rs 170 after they rallied 12.5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on the back of a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21). Besides, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share for FY21. The stock of the state-owned defence company, which ended 11 per cent higher, hit its highest level since February 2018.

In the primary markets, India Pesticides' Rs 800 crore initial public offer sailed through on the very first day of the issue and garnered subscription of 107 per cent till 4:00 PM.

Most analysts have a subscribe rating on the IPO as they believe the issue is priced at 25.3 times FY21 earnings, which looks attractive compared to the industry’s average multiple of 47 times.

Global markets



European stocks hovered below record highs on Wednesday as inflation worries overshadowed data showing a rise in June business activity. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2 per cent, France's CAC 40 fell 0.56 per cent, and Germany's DAX declined 0.64 per cent.

Mood in the Asian market, however, was mixed where Japan's Nikkei closed 0.03 per cent down but South Korea's Kospi and China's Shanghai index gained 0.38 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively.

As regards the US market, Futures of all three main Wall Street indices were up in the range of 0.06 per cent to 0.13 per cent.