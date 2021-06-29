Market Wrap Podcast, June 29: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Investors booked profits in cyclical stocks as growing concerns about new coronavirus outbreaks in Asian countries, undercutting an economic recovery, worried investors. Besides, valuation concerns regarding Indian equities flagged by global agency HSBC and economic growth concerns raised by S&P, in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, added to investor woes.

In their Asian outlook conference for the second half of 2021, brokerage firm HSBC said on Tuesday that the valuation of Indian stock market has become a concern now after a sharp run up from their March 2020 low. It maintains a 'neutral' rating on Indian equities and opines that the government’s latest stimulus measures announced Monday are marginally positive. Relative to the economic dislocation seen in India, the package is not very large, it believes.

S&P, meanwhile, cut India's FY22 GDP growth forecast to 9.5 per cent from 11 per cent predicted earlier and said that permanent damage to private and public sector balance sheets will constrain growth over the next couple of years.

Against this backdrop, the frontline S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 52,549 levels, down 186 points or 0.35 per cent while the broader 50-share Nifty closed at 15,748 levels, down 66 points or 0.42 per cent.

PowerGrid, HUL, Nestle India, Cipla, Divis Labs, and IndusInd Bank eked out gains of up to 2 per cent to end the day as the top Nifty gainers. On the flipside, ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, Hindalco, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Auto declined in the range of 1.6 per cent to 2.5 per cent to settle as top laggards.

The broader too reversed their gains with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices closing 0.42 per cent and 0.07 per cent lower, respectively amid losses in Oil India, SJVN, NHPC, Adani Transmission, Vodafone Idea, IFCI, Srei Infra, and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation.

Among individual stocks, shares of HDFC Life slipped 3.4 per cent to Rs 672 in the intra-day trade today after nearly 110.6 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE. Standard Life is believed to have sold 3.46 per cent stake.

That apart, shares of Bajaj Healthcare zoomed 20 per cent and hit a new high of Rs 863.95 on the BSE in intra-day deal on Tuesday after the company announced that it has moved the Indian Patent Office requesting to grant a compulsory license for manufacturing & supply of Covid-19 drug “Baricitinib”.

Shares of Cipla also advanced nearly 3 per cent to Rs 989 apiece on the BSE amid reports that India's drug regulator has granted the company permission to import Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country.

In a separate communication, Moderna has informed that the US has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine through Covax to the Government of India for use here and has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), while Cipla, on behalf of the US pharma major, has requested for import and marketing authorization of these jabs.

From a sectoral viewpoint, the Nifty Bank, Auto, Metal, and PSB index slipped between 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent on the NSE while the Nifty Pharma and FMCG indices advanced 0.5 per cent each.

Global markets



Shares inched back from record highs on Tuesday on emerging Covid-19 variants across the globe, while investors also remained on edge over the United States’ exit from accommodative policy.

European stocks, as measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index, were up 0.4 per cent, helped by a jump in industrial, financial and mining stocks.

In contrast, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.5 per cent lower as recent positive momentum stalled as some countries re-imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8 per cent, while in Australia the ASX/200 index closed down 0.1 per cent. Chinese stocks lost 0.92 per cent as investors booked profits after a rally on the back of the country’s strong rebound from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.