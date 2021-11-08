Markets this week: Should you buy shares on dips or sell on a rally?

-
ALSO READ
Tips to curb revenge spending and avoid a debt trap this festive season
Scrutinise the deals and discounts while buying a house this festive season
Retail ecosytem gets ready to capitalise on $9 bn festive sales opportunity
The Morning Show, Ep 4: Festive Season, GST Cess, Third Wave of Covid
ESG investing gains ground amid pandemic, better sustainability disclosures
-
With the better part of the earnings season behind us and the US Federal Reserve’s stance on liquidity and interest rates known, trading in stock markets from here could be bumpy for Dalal Street investors in the near term.
Last week, the BSE Sensex ended Samvat 2077 at 60,068 levels, while the Nifty50 settled at the 17,917 mark. The exchanges conducted the Muhurat Trading session on Thursday evening to usher in the Samvat.
However, red flags are now up on the Street, with analysts advising investors to tread carefully as the markets face multiple headwinds – both from domestic and global factors – which could keep them choppy.
Independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga said:
- Markets will be volatile in the near term
- Utilise any bounce-back to partially book profit
- Red flags: High oil prices, Fed tapering, reduced liquidity
So which sectors could possibly see a correction? And which ones may present a good buying opportunity? Baliga said:
- Use correction to buy: Real Estate, specialty chemicals, pharma
- Correction likely in: Auto, Cement, Metals
From a long-term perspective, Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, believes markets have always moved in tandem with earnings growth. And although there would be ups and downs in between, he expects the overall trend of the market to remain positive in Samvat 2078 as well.
This week, however, markets will focus on primary market action, the last leg of corporate earnings, and economic data.
EVENTS THIS WEEK
- Paytm IPO: Nov 8-10
- Sapphire Foods and Latent View Analytics IPOs: Nov 9-11
- Nykaa Listing: Likely on Nov 11
- CPI inflation: Nov 12
- Earnings: Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, BHEL, MRF, NMDC, Ashok Leyland
Three new initial public offerings – those of Paytm, Sapphire Foods and Latent View Analytics – are set to hit the Street this week. Moreover, Nykaa’s shares could also debut on the bourses on November 11.
In the secondary market, stock-specific action will remain high, with companies like Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, MRF, and BHEL slated to announce their results this week.
On the economic front, retail inflation data for October will be released on November 12.
Globally, markets will react to the US Fed’s decision today as the markets open for trade on the first day of Samvat 2078. Oil prices, FII fund activity, and the rupee’s movement will also guide the sentiment this week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU