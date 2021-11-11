Nykaa IPO: Should investors partially book profits or hold on for now

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, debuted in the stock market at Rs 2,018 apiece yesterday, commanding a premium of 79 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,125 on the National Stock Exchange. Backed by strong investor interest, the shares scaled a high of Rs 2,248, up 100 per cent versus the issue price, in the intra-day trade. They, however, ended at Rs 2,208, up 96 per cent against the issue price. The strong debut also pushed Nykaa's market capitalisation over Rs 1-trillion mark, placing it among the top-60 most valuable companies on the BSE. Meanwhile, owner Falguni Nayar’s net worth, who owns about half of Nykaa, swelled to $6.5 billion courtesy the solid listing. Going-forward, Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities, suggests investors to partially book profit in the stock. He says:

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor