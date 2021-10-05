Q2 earnings: What to expect from India Inc in Sep quarter of FY22?

-
The domestic markets are riding on the hope that Indian companies’ earnings momentum would have continued in the September quarter of FY22.
With the Q2 earnings season for the 2021-22 financial year set to kick off this week, there are expectations that earnings momentum of the past few quarters will run well into the September quarter as well. But, given the Street's general emphasis on the forward-looking more than the actual numbers, the future outlook of the earnings trajectory remains more critical.
So, first & foremost, how will the Q2 earnings could pan out? How much of this earnings momentum is factored in? And how should investors approach the earnings season? Gaurav Garg, head of research, CapitalVia, explains in this podcast.
Which sectors can surprise investors negatively & positively? Atul Bhole, Senior VP (Investments), DSP Investment Managers, explains here.
Like in the past, the earnings season will open with IT companies. What should we expect from the sector. Suyog Kulkarni, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities gives a lowdown.
Going into trade on Tuesday, investors can expect the markets to trade sideways ahead of the earnings season and the outcome of the RBI policy, with stock-specific moves, Opec+ meet outcome, and global cues as key drivers.
