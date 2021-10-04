What are exchange traded funds (ETFs)? - Decoded

-
ALSO READ
TMS, Ep 12: Shareholder activism, Ajit Mohan on Facebook India plans, ETFs
Where beginners in mutual funds should invest in the time of Covid-19
Street signs: Gold ETFs to gain traction, PLI may hurt battery firms & more
Silver ETF to boost domestic MFs, can match gold ETF on popularity: experts
Returns from healthcare ETFs can be highly cyclical, say analysts
-
If you are a market investor, it’s unlikely that you wouldn’t have heard of Warren Buffett, the ninth-richest man in the world who has made a fortune by investing in stock markets. And Buffett understands that stock picking is not everyone's cup of tea. In fact, according to him, most average long-term investors would benefit from a much simpler strategy: investing in low-cost index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
"My regular recommendation has been a low-cost S&P 500 index fund. I just think that the best thing to do is buy 90% in S&P 500 index fund," said Warren Buffett in his 2016 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder letter.
So, let's understand what exactly are ETFs and how you can invest in them.
An ETF is a basket of securities that trades on an exchange just like a stock. So, the price of an ETF fluctuates throughout the trading day as the shares are bought and sold on the market. In terms of ownership style, it runs parallel to a mutual fund, meaning you can own a percentage of a given portfolio put together by a professional manager. ETFs are an appealing option for investors with limited expertise in the stock market.
Based on their management styles, ETFs can be actively or passively managed. Actively managed ETFs are operated by a portfolio manager who is more involved in buying and selling shares of companies and changing the holdings within the fund. Passively managed ETFs perform according to the popular market benchmarks, like the Sensex, Nifty etc. It’s no surprise then that actively managed ETFs will have a higher expense ratio than passively managed ones.
Further, there are equity, gold, debt and currency ETFs based on the type of investments.
There are three parameters that you can look at while investing in ETFs: Expense ratio, Tracking error, and Liquidity.
Expense ratio determines how much of your investment in a fund will be deducted annually as fees. Ideally, investors should go for funds with a low expense ratio.
Tracking error is the divergence between index return and the ETF return. It can impact your returns.
Liquidity is important in ETFs; if an ETF is not very liquid, you may not find buyers when you want to sell them.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU