JUST IN
After a positive year, Sensex witnesses worst December in 10 years
Street signs: Mkts see Santa's smile, hotel stocks to gain further, & more
Play safe, but play to win: From ITC to L&T, best blue-chips for 2023
China Covid, macro data, global trends to drive markets this week: Analysts
FPI inflow continues in Dec; equities corner Rs 11,119-cr investment
Mcap of eight of top-10 firms jumps Rs 1.35 trn; SBI, RIL major winners
Global headwinds, rate hike concerns to keep investors on guard in 2023
Stock markets maintain winning streak for seventh consecutive year
IEX gets shareholders' nod to buy back shares worth up to Rs 98 crore
Last trading day: Indices end in red owing to fag-end selling amid losses
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Business Standard

What does 2023 have in store for Indian markets and economy?

Despite uncertainties, India's equity market scaled new highs last year. But how will the markets and the economy behave in 2023? Find out tells you what leading economists and market analysts think

Topics
US Fed rate hike | Indian equity markets | India inflation

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Equity, Markets, Stock Markets, Investors

ALSO READ

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2

Geopolitical situation a bigger worry for markets than rate hikes: Analysts

India will not miss estimated 11.1% FY23 nominal GDP growth: Bibek Debroy

How will US Fed and BoE rate action affect markets this week?

Despite uncertainties, India’s equity market scaled new highs last year. It made investors richer by more than 16.36 lakh crore rupees. But how will the markets and the economy behave in 2023? Will they remain resilient amid familiar challenges? This podcast tells you what leading economists and market analysts think.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 07:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU