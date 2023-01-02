What does 2023 have in store for Indian markets and economy?
Despite uncertainties, India's equity market scaled new highs last year. But how will the markets and the economy behave in 2023? Find out tells you what leading economists and market analysts think
Despite uncertainties, India’s equity market scaled new highs last year. It made investors richer by more than 16.36 lakh crore rupees. But how will the markets and the economy behave in 2023? Will they remain resilient amid familiar challenges? This podcast tells you what leading economists and market analysts think.
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 07:26 IST
