JUST IN
Will primary market investors remain steadfast in 2023?
Dreamfolks hits new low, falls 35% from listing price on Covid-19 fears
Usha Martin surges 13% on heavy volumes; stock nears record high
NDTV gains 5% as founders plan to sell 27.26% stake to Adani group
Thanks to Adani, India to rank among 2022's best-performing stock markets
MARKET LIVE: Sensex soars 650 pts, Nifty holds 17,950; ITC up 2%, RIL 1%
Stocks to Watch: Suven Pharma, Telecom, Restaurant, Travel, DLF, Tata Power
Street signs: Trading hour extension, markets down the chimney, and more
Stocks of realty, consumer services firms are FPIs' stocking stuffers
Adani Wilmar emerges as best performing IPO of year 2022 post listing
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Business Standard

Will primary market investors remain steadfast in 2023?

Global headwinds forced India's primary market activity to take a backseat with new listings falling by around 50% from 2021. Will retail IPO investors remain energetic in 2023?

Topics
IPO | Markets | IPO investors

Deepak Kargonkar & Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

IPO

ALSO READ

Will the primary market revival suck out secondary market liquidity?

Surplus parked with RBI falls below Rs 1 trillion as liquidity shrinks

Liquidity slides into deficit for first time in over 3 years: RBI data

Banks can boost liquidity by drawing down on CRR: RBI governor Das

Who are anchor investors?

Moving on to the financial markets, global headwinds forced India’s primary market activity to take a backseat with new listings falling by around 50% from 2021. However, on average, IPO returns in 2022 outperformed those of the Sensex index. Against this backdrop, will retail IPO investors remain energetic in 2023? Find the answer in this podcast.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 11:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.