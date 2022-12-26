Will primary market investors remain steadfast in 2023?
Global headwinds forced India's primary market activity to take a backseat with new listings falling by around 50% from 2021. Will retail IPO investors remain energetic in 2023?
Moving on to the financial markets, global headwinds forced India’s primary market activity to take a backseat with new listings falling by around 50% from 2021. However, on average, IPO returns in 2022 outperformed those of the Sensex index. Against this backdrop, will retail IPO investors remain energetic in 2023? Find the answer in this podcast.
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 11:54 IST
