Will the Sensex dip to 57,000 before jumping to 75,000?

It has been a choppy fortnight for the amid a resurgence of Covid-related fears. How do technical chartists see play out in 2023? Which sectors and stocks hold promise in the year ahead? Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, head of technical research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, on the key levels he is tracking for the frontline indices and the stocks that are a ‘must-have’ in your portfolio.