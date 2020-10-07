Govt's mobile manufacturing booster plan: Will iPhone get cheaper in India?

-
ALSO READ
16 PLI projects get nod in Rs 10.5-trillion electronics manufacturing push
Samsung, Foxconn to take part in govt's PLI scheme for phone manufacturing
Firms may look beyond mobiles to meet ambitious electronics goal
Govt launches Electronics Mfg Scheme 2.0, aims to get 5 top global players
Samsung, Lava among 16 firms approved for PLI plan for phone manufacturing
-
The government has approved plans of 16 companies, including Apple’s contract manufacturers Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron, for starting work under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. But what is the scheme all about?
Business Standard's Arnab Dutta explains about the announcements related to the PLI scheme, Apple’s fortunes in India and how the scheme is going to impact Indian mobile industry in this podcast.
Tune in to know more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU