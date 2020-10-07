iPhone 12: Launch date, likely features, price and all you need to know

JUST IN
Ending a long wait, Apple will lift off the curtains from its highly-anticipated and delayed iPhone 12 series during a digital event on October 13

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Date of launch

Ending a long wait, Apple will lift off the curtains from its highly-anticipated and delayed iPhone 12 series during a digital event on October 13 that starts at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (10.30 p.m. India time).   

What's on the table?

Apple hinted at new, faster networking capabilities in the invitation for the event, which read: "Hi, Speed." Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Analysts expect Apple to show a new version of the iPhone with 5G connectivity at the event. Analysts have also highlighted possible new AirPods over-ear wireless headphones and tags for finding lost items using wireless signals.

Likely price

Recently, it was reported that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849.The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.

Likely Features

The iPhone 12 Pro may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to foreign analysts.The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.    

Sale predictions

Foreign tech reviewers earlier predicted that the iPhone 12 could be unveiled on October 13 and go on sale on October 23 in select markets.In years past, Apple has announced new iPhones in mid-September and started shipping them to customers before the end of the month. This year, however, Apple executives had warned investors that new iPhones were not likely to ship until October. The company last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE.  


First Published: Wed, October 07 2020. 15:13 IST

