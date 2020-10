iPhone 12: Launch date, likely features, price and all you need to know

Foreign tech reviewers earlier predicted that the iPhone 12 could be unveiled on October 13 and go on sale on October 23 in select markets.In years past, Apple has announced new iPhones in mid-September and started shipping them to customers before the end of the month. This year, however, Apple executives had warned investors that new iPhones were not likely to ship until October. The company last month unveiled iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Watch SE.

hinted at new, faster networking capabilities in the invitation for the event, which read: "Hi, Speed." is expected to release four models of the 12 -- the 5.4-inch 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Analysts expect Apple to show a new version of the iPhone with 5G connectivity at the event. Analysts have also highlighted possible new AirPods over-ear wireless headphones and tags for finding lost items using wireless signals.

