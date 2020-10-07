TikTok, Snapchat preferred more than Instagram by US teens: Report

-
ALSO READ
9 in 10 Americans feel Instagram Reels is similar to TikTok: Survey
TikTok emerges world's most downloaded non-gaming app in August: Report
Marking 10-year anniv, Instagram to hide offensive comments, expand warning
TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to try to block US ban
TikTok purges 37.6 mn videos from India for community guidelines violation
-
Snapchat and TikTok are more popular social media apps than Instagram among US teenagers, said a new report.
While Snapchat is the favourite social media platform, Instagram fell from second spot to third as TikTok moved up to No. 2, said the latest semiannual Taking Stock With Teens survey from Piper Sandler, a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm.
Concerns about TikTok's future in the country increased after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order threatening a ban unless it quickly divests its US operations.
The survey found that 34 per cent of the participants picked Snapchat as their favourite social app, while 29 per cent preferred TikTok.
About 25 per cent of teenagers in the US chose Facebook-owned Instagram as their favourite social media app, according to the survey, published on Tuesday.
However, in terms of engagements, Instagram topped the list, followed by Snapchat and TikTok.
The Piper Sandler Taking Stock With Teens survey is a semi-annual research project that gathers input from thousands of teenagers with an average age of 15.8 years.
Among other findings, the report said that teenagers in the US spend 34 per cent of their daily video consumption on Netflix followed by YouTube.
--IANS
gb/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU