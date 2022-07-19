What is Apple's 'Lockdown Mode' to fight Pegasus-like attacks?

-
ALSO READ
Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here
Nothing phone (1) launch today: Livestream details, expected specs and more
Carl Pei's Nothing set to unveil its maiden smartphone phone (1) on July 12
Explained: What parents think about their children's online privacy?
Good news for consumers: 5G phones may cost Rs 10,000 apiece by March 2023
-
iPhone maker Apple has announced the launch of a new feature called the ‘Lockdown Mode’ that offers an additional layer of protection to users who may be at risk of highly targeted hacking attacks.
Apple says the optional feature is aimed at offering ‘extreme’ protection for a ‘very small number of users’, such as journalists, human rights advocates and political dissidents, who could be subject to attacks like those launched by the clients of NSO Group or other private companies developing state-sponsored mercenary spyware.
The feature will come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura towards the end of September. The US tech giant’s move comes after at least two Israeli firms, NSO Group and Cellebrite, have exploited flaws in Apple’s software to remotely break into iPhones without the target needing to click or tap anything.
NSO Group, which makes the sophisticated spyware Pegasus and licenses it to government agencies and law-enforcement authorities around the world, has been sued by Apple in the US.
Toggling on ‘Lockdown Mode’ from the privacy menu of the settings app will strictly limit certain functionalities after a warning message to the users.
When the tool is active, most types of attachments on messages will be blocked and some features like link previews will be disabled. Incoming FaceTime calls will be blocked if the user has not previously called the initiator or sent a request for a call.
The new mode will also block wired connections to iPhones when the handsets are locked. Configuration profiles, such as profiles for school or work, cannot be installed while some web technologies and browsing features will be blocked.
Apple also said it would pay researchers a security bounty of as much as $2 million if they find ways to bypass ‘Lockdown Mode’ and help improve its protections. Apple said it will continue to strengthen the mode and add new protections to it over time.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU