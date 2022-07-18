First Indian AI translation platform offers free services this 15th August

PRI ECO GEN NAT .INDIA PWR4 Devnagri India's first AI powered translation platform offers free services this Translate your Website or Mobile App absolutely Free To mark the beginning of India's 76th glorious year of Indian Independence, Devnagri, the first of AI-powered translation engine is offering a slew of attractive offers to its customers. Envisioning its goal to create a harmonious multilingual India free of linguistic divisions, the company is now offering services of DOTA absolutely free of cost for the next three months starting from 18th July 2022 till 17th October 2022. Devnagri On The Air (DOTA) is a platform that translates your website or mobile app on the fly without any hassle. It saves time and helps in growing businesses. With DOTA, website/mobile app launch in multiple languages is super easy. It helps you in reaching a mass audience effortlessly across geographies in their local language in order to reach a wider audience and reduce the linguistic divide. Translation of your site expands your company's reach and allows you to access a bigger number of prospective clients. With a customized marketing plan, you'll be able to convert more visitors into customers, resulting in a tenfold boost in income with reduced time and effort. With Devnagri's mega offer, now one can master the shortcomings posed by search engines and enhance the possibilities of your website being discovered in multiple languages absolutely free of cost. Speaking of the sale, Nakul Kundra, Devagri's co-founder, says, To grow, stay competitive as well as build a personal connection with the local audience, one should speak the language of its people. Until and unless this is done, the progress of India as a nation can never seek sharp spikes. We as a platform, want each and everyone to make the best use of the services which Devnagri offers. And so, we are elated to announce this offer where you can translate your website and for free and reach millions! Himanshu Sharma, the co-founder of Devnagri also puts forward his views saying, Devnagri, as a platform, envisions inducing the true emotions of Indian languages in web apps and . Localization tools like DOTA are the future move for the translation industry. Integrated with the power of Artificial Intelligence and human efforts, Devnagri stands unique and the first of his name in the house of translations and aspire to share it with the world. So, avail this attractive offer, test out the power of localizing your content for yourself and receive amazing returns. All you have to do is contact Devnagri via https://devnagri.com/independence-offer/ and choose which languages you would like to translate your website or mobile app into. Serve your customers in local languages this . (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and

