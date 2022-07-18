Snapchat makes chat, video calling available for first time on web

-
Snapchat on Monday announced to bring features like chatting and video calling to desktop through a new web app for the first time.
Snapchat for Web is a new way for "our community to stay connected through our camera when they're at their computers," the company said in a statement.
To begin with, the web platform will be available exclusively for Snapchat Plus subscribers in the US, the UK and Canada, and Snapchatters across Australia, and New Zealand.
"We can't wait to bring it to our entire global community soon," said the platform that has nearly 332 million users.
Snapchat for Web will only be compatible with Google's Chrome browser and not Apple's Safari at the launch.
"With more than 100 million Snapchatters using our voice and video calling each month on average, we're excited to offer a new way for our community to keep conversations going on their computers," said Snap, the parent company of Snapchat.
Snapchat for Web includes top messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses which will roll out soon.
The social media platform Snapchat last month announced that its Snapchat Plus, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, is available for $3.99 per month.
It is available in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Snapchat will expand the Plus feature to more countries over time.
