Health of its citizens is indeed the most essential factor without which growth of any country cannot be ensured. Staying with the theme, health drink Bournvita was at the centre of a row recently when a social media influencer alleged that its daily consumption could be harmful. While the post was taken down later, it ignited a debate around health foods.

India is set to overtake China to become the most populous country in the world by the middle of 2023. This is what the latest report released by the United Nations Population Fund has to say. And with close to 50 per cent of its population below the age of 25, India has a time-bound opportunity to benefit from the demographic dividend. But, if India doesn't play its cards right, the youth bulge could also turn into a demographic challenge. So, which direction are India’s socio-economic indicators pointing to? Dividend or disaster? And, what can India do to ensure that it is the former?