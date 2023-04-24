close

Volume IconTMS Ep 417: India's demography, Bournvita row, markets, Sudan turmoil

Is India facing a demographic challenge? Does Bournvita row raise questions about health food? Why did cryptos outperform equities? Why are Sudan's defence forces fighting each other? Answers here

India is set to overtake China to become the most populous country in the world by the middle of 2023. This is what the latest report released by the United Nations Population Fund has to say. And with close to 50 per cent of its population below the age of 25, India has a time-bound opportunity to benefit from the demographic dividend. But, if India doesn't play its cards right, the youth bulge could also turn into a demographic challenge. So, which direction are India’s socio-economic indicators pointing to? Dividend or disaster? And, what can India do to ensure that it is the former? 
Health of its citizens is indeed the most essential factor without which growth of any country cannot be ensured. Staying with the theme, health drink Bournvita was at the centre of a row recently when a social media influencer alleged that its daily consumption could be harmful. While the post was taken down later, it ignited a debate around health foods. 

Moving on, though fear of higher interest rates triggered bitcoin to break below 30,000 US dollars in the recent days, so far this year, the crypto-asset has surged over 70%, beating equity market returns as well as gold. So what is driving investors towards this riskier-asset? And will this uptrend sustain in the near-term? 
Russian crude oil exports, meanwhile, are back above the levels seen before its Ukraine invasion. Moving on, the world is staring at yet another crisis. This time in Africa. Sudan’s capital Khartoum is in the grip of a fierce fighting between military and the paramilitary forces. Hundreds are reported killed, and thousands have fled the capital. Several Indians too are stuck there. This episode of the podcast tells more about the situation in Sudan. 
First Published: Apr 24 2023

