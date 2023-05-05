close

TMS Ep426: Indian jobseekers, cricket aggression, FPI inflows, SCO

What does WEF report mean for Indian jobseekers? Is Cricket going the Football way? How will Fed's pause impact FPI flows into India? What is Shanghai Cooperation Organisation? All answers here

Team TMS
TMS

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 9:23 AM IST
Artificial intelligence appears all set to shake the tech world. Old jobs will go, and new ones will come up. A recent World Economic Forum report claimed that over 14 million jobs will disappear due to the adoption of new technologies like AI in the next five years. India too cannot remain unaffected. So is the Indian youth ready for this churn in the IT sector? Is the industry ready? 
Indian cricket too, it seems, is going through a churn. Virat Kohli’s on-field spat with Gautam Gambhir has caught everyone’s attention. But this is not a one-off incident. Indian Premier League matches are increasingly witnessing on-field aggressions; like what we see on the football grounds. So is cricket then going the football way? 

Moving on to markets, foreign portfolio investors have bought equities worth over 10,800 crore rupees in just four trading sessions of May. With this, they have turned net buyers for three straight months. With a pause in global monetary policy in sight, especially after the US’s Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday, will emerging markets see higher inflows? And where is India placed on FPIs radar? 
Key benchmark indices soared on Thursday, both in India and in other parts of Asia too after the US Fed’s quarter-point rate hike. Moving on, beaches of Panaji are decked up, and are brimming with activities even in this hot weather. The city is hosting foreign ministers of countries which form Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, or SCO. But, what exactly is SCO? Why is India a member? And what is its significance? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Topics :India's job marketartifical intelligenceCricketersFPI inflowsShanghai Cooperation Organisation

First Published: May 05 2023 | 9:23 AM IST

Volume Icon

