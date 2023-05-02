close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Volume IconTMS Ep423: Byju's troubles, JioCinema, sugar stocks, Ludhiana gas leak

Is it the end of the road for Byju's? Is JioCinema the new star of OTT? Is there more sweetness left in sugar stocks? What caused the Ludhiana gas leak tragedy? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:33 AM IST
Follow Us
BYJU’s is in the news again. The Enforcement Directorate has carried out searches at three premises linked to it in Bengaluru. The agency later claimed to have found some “incriminating” documents related to its probe into alleged foreign exchange violations done by the edtech major. The company is now facing greater regulatory scrutiny than it has ever before. So, is this the end of the road for BYJU’S? Or is it just another bump in its eventful journey? 
Notwithstanding the ongoing woes, BYJU’S still rules the online learning space -- which grew rapidly during the pandemic when most educational institutions were shut. The period was a game-changer for the online media streaming industry too, as theatres were shut during most part of 2020. Millions subscribed to Netflix and Amazon Prime. But, it seems, the industry is staring at yet another disruption. Why? Because Reliance is turning up the heat in this sector too. After live streaming FIFA World Cup and IPL matches, JioCinema has signed a deal with HBO to stream popular western TV shows and movies. So is JioCinema the new ‘star’ of OTT? 

The sugar in your coffee or tea, which you relish while binge watching OTT films, has become dearer off late. It is because uneven weather conditions are choking global supplies and increasing demand for this commodity. But some are happy. Rising prices of sugar have sweetened related-stocks. So will the scenario remain the same in the coming months as well? Should investors use this opportunity to accumulate sugar stocks in their portfolio? 
Meanwhile, Punjab’s industrial city Ludhiana was struck by a tragedy on Sunday morning. In one of its densely-populated localities, 11 people died in quick succession after coming in contact with a poisonous gas, which -- in most likelihood -- emanated from manholes dotting a covered gutter. Four others are fighting for their lives in hospitals as we speak. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more about the incident, and also about the likely cause. 


Topics :Byju RaveendranReliance JioSugar StocksGas leakage

First Published: May 02 2023 | 8:33 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Janet Yellen projects that US could hit debt ceiling as soon as June 1

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secy
3 min read

Number of Indian students in US rose in 2022, declined from China: Report

College students, students, immigrants
2 min read

US to lift Covid-19 vaccine mandates for international travelers next week

Airport
5 min read

Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall forum next week: Report

Donald Trump
1 min read

IMF pins hope on India for global economic revival in, says report

IMF, International Monetary Fund
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this footwear company has zoomed over 100% in 9 trading days

Image
3 min read

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

Image
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: HCLTech, Cyient, Siemens, RIL, Suven Pharma, Voda Idea

Image
5 min read

RIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 cr, beats estimates

Image
2 min read

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Image
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon