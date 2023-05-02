Notwithstanding the ongoing woes, BYJU’S still rules the online learning space -- which grew rapidly during the pandemic when most educational institutions were shut. The period was a game-changer for the online media streaming industry too, as theatres were shut during most part of 2020. Millions subscribed to Netflix and Amazon Prime. But, it seems, the industry is staring at yet another disruption. Why? Because Reliance is turning up the heat in this sector too. After live streaming FIFA World Cup and IPL matches, JioCinema has signed a deal with HBO to stream popular western TV shows and movies. So is JioCinema the new ‘star’ of OTT?

BYJU’s is in the news again. The Enforcement Directorate has carried out searches at three premises linked to it in Bengaluru. The agency later claimed to have found some “incriminating” documents related to its probe into alleged foreign exchange violations done by the edtech major. The company is now facing greater regulatory scrutiny than it has ever before. So, is this the end of the road for BYJU’S? Or is it just another bump in its eventful journey?