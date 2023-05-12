TMS Ep431: Go First, Karnataka's economy, ONDC impact on Zomato, encryption

Bengaluru’s airport, meanwhile, has been ranked among the most punctual airports in the world in 2022. It bagged 20th spot in the list by Cirium -- an aviation data analytics company. The city, which is also famous as India’s IT capital, has been the driving force behind Karnataka’s economic growth. And that of the country’s too. Karnataka, which has seen eight chief ministers since 2008, is also the third largest state economy in India. So, as the people of the state wait for the new assembly after a historic 73% turnout, find out if there is more to the numbers than what meets the eye,

Cash-strapped Go First has now been granted bankruptcy protection. The airline wants a “comprehensive debt restructuring” and its planes may well hit the runways soon. But will the future bring clear skies or more turbulence for Go First? And, what do the latest developments mean for the Indian civil aviation sector?