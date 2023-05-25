TMSEp440: Chinese firms, political strategists, markets, sugar alternatives

Opposition parties, meanwhile, accuse the government of giving opaque statements on the border situation with China. Talking of politics, Congress recently swept the Karnataka polls. While people hailed Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders for the victory, those working tirelessly behind the scene remained behind the scenes. They prepare election strategies and play a vital role in any party’s victory. Like Prashant Kishore is credited with BJP’s rise. And Sunil Kanugolu for Congress’ recent win. But how do these poll strategists help parties?

After the Galwan Valley clash about three year ago, ties between India and China had hit a new low in decades. But trade between the two countries touched an all-time high last year. In our first story, we talk about how trade between India and China is shaping up amid strained ties. Chinese suppliers of Apple have reportedly been given preliminary clearance to form joint ventures with Indian companies. China’s popular fashion brand, Shein, is also re-entering the country. So are Chinese firms back in business in India?