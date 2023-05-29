close

Volume IconTMS Ep442: New Parliament building, Mt Everest, Nilesh Shah, price rigging

How was India's new Parliament built? How much will it cost you to climb Mt Everest? Has the Rahu Kaalam for the Indian markets ended? What is price rigging? All answers here

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday, May 28 - two days after completing nine years in office and just months before he faces general elections. So as the seat of power shifts from the iconic Parliament building to the new one a couple of blocks away, Tushar Verma offers a peek into exactly how it was built. Who built it? And why was it needed? 
From the seat of power for the world’s largest democracy, let us turn our gaze to the world’s highest peak. But it is no longer lonely out there. During the season, Mount Everest is brimming with climbers brushing past each other to reach the summit. The peak is also a pillar for Nepal’s economy. So if you are also planning to hit the mountain trail, Thareek Ahmed’s report will for sure come handy. It tells how much money and time you will need, apart from a sound health, to climb Everest.

This is the month when weather is clear in the Himalayas for climbers trying to reach Everest peak. Moving on, this time, the month of May has proved to be volatile for the Indian equity markets. So how long will the range-bound movement continue amid volatility? Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Nilesh Shah, Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC on how he sees the markets playing out over the next few weeks and his interpretation of the recent Sebi norms for the mutual fund industry.
February saw one of the sharpest market capitalisation declines in the history of Indian stock markets. While markets have recovered from the shock delivered by Hindenburg Research, Adani group stocks haven’t. One of the main allegations leveled by the short seller against the Adani group was that it indulged in price rigging. But what is it? Listen to this episode of the podcast to know. 


  

Topics :ParliamentMt EverestNilesh ShahStock movemnet

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

