TMS Ep445: GDP data, JioMart consolidation, new age stocks, WTO

Volume IconTMS Ep445: GDP data, JioMart consolidation, new age stocks, WTO

What does GDP data tell us about the economy? What's behind Reliance Retail's JioMart consolidation? Are new age stocks a good bet post Q4 results? What is WTO? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Indian economy grew by 6.1% in the final quarter of financial year 2023 -- nudging the overall growth rate to breach the 7 per cent mark. But what led to this surprise buoyancy in the GDP numbers during the March quarter? And what are the key factors which made this possible? 
A positive consumer sentiment is indeed a good news for players in the FMCG sector -- where margin is thin, and competition stiff. And a player with deep pockets is continuously heating up the competition. Reliance Retail is now consolidating its business-to-business vertical. A few months after starting a price war in the grocery B2B space with large discounts, JioMart is now trying to improve margins. It fired over 1,000 workers in May and has plans to lay off many more soon. So what does the company plan to achieve? And, how will it shape its future? 

Now that we’ve looked at what’s happening at the country’s largest conglomerate, let’s see how the new age companies are performing. Their operational performance remained positive in the March quarter. The stocks, too, have shown recovery from their lows. So should investors add these to their portfolios? 
The key benchmark indices wilted under selling pressure on the last day of May, as traders chose to take home some gains after the four-day rally. Moving on, a WTO panel has ruled that India’s import duties on some information and technology products are inconsistent with global trade norms. India is now mulling approaching the WTO’s appellate body against this ruling. But ever wondered what is WTO? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 


Topics :GDP dataJioMartstocksWTO

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

