Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.16%)
65295.36 -106.56
Nifty (-0.26%)
19384.55 -50.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.15%)
5342.90 + 7.85
Nifty Midcap (-0.15%)
37712.85 -57.35
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
43831.60 -259.35
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep499: Chinese economy, policy making rejig, markets, protectionism

How will China's economic troubles hit India and the world? Does India's policymaking need a rejig? Time to turn cautious on stocks of new-age companies? What is protectionism? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
A host of news emerging from China in the last few days has set the alarm bells ringing around the world. It is being heard in India too. China’s economy has slipped into deflation. Its exports have fallen by over 14% in dollar terms, and imports by 12%. Add to it the ballooning local government debt and the housing market slump, it’s a crisis in making. At least on the face of it. In our first segment, Abhijeet Kumar speaks to experts to find out how serious this crisis is. And what does it mean for India and the world? 

India, meanwhile, is trying hard to emerge as an alternative to China. And its attempts are meeting with some success too. The country is set to cross 1.2 trillion rupees in mobile phone exports in the current fiscal year, thanks to its PLI scheme. But in some areas, its policymakers are still testing the waters. Recent move to include international credit card spends outside India under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and its withdrawal surprised many. So did the immediate import curbs on laptops and its subsequent extension. So does India’s policy making need a rejig? 

Most government policies have a bearing on financial markets too. The reaction at times is quick, like what we saw in the case of laptop import curbs when related domestic stocks soared on the bourses. Moving on, Q1FY24 results season is drawing to a close with many new-age companies showing first signs of profitability during this quarter. At the bourses, shares of related companies have surged up to 62% thus far in 2023, outperforming the benchmark indices by a wide margin. Given the sharp run up, should investors book profit in these counters? Or do the financial results put them on a growth runway? 

Strong performance by new-age companies is indeed a good sign. Not just for the markets, but also for the country’s economy which is being called a bright spot. But, the central government believes, India Inc still needs some insulation from global competition. It recently announced a plan to impose curbs on the import of laptops and personal computers. And as the move was being hailed or criticised by experts, it has been reported that the cameras and printers may also join the list of items facing import curbs. Some industry experts have claimed that these steps are leading towards the old era of “protectionism”. But what is protectionism? Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more. 

Also Read

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Overseas debit, credit card payments up to Rs 7 lakh a yr out of LRS: Govt

Rewards galore: Most loved credit cards for online spends in India

What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick?

TMS Ep497: Air India rebranding, tendering process, markets, deflation

TMS Ep496: RBI policy rates, IIM autonomy, markets, licence raj

TMS Ep495: Paytm, district division, L&T buyback, Article 370

TMSEp494: Station revamp, AI in entertainment, markets, import substitution

TMS Ep493: India Inc's recovery, biosimilar regulations, superconductor etc

Topics :Chinese economypolicymakingMarketsprotectionism in india

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todaySBFC FinanceNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon