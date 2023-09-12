TMS Ep518: G20 summit, Shyam Saran on G20, Nifty hits 20k, joint communique
Has the G20 summit set India up for bigger things? What next for India and the G20? Nifty hits 20k: What will be the next pit stop? G20 Summit: What is a joint communique? All answers here
Team TMS New Delhi
G-20 summit is behind us now. Head of nations and most delegates have left for home. It is India's moment. It managed to pull out a surprise by bringing different factions on-board and thrashing out a joint communique. Russia is happy, and so are the US and its allies. Some say all is well if the end is well? But is it really the end? Or is the joint communique just the beginning of a long haul to a better planet? What next for India and the G-20?
But is the absence of its name as an aggressor from the joint declaration a victory for Russia and its close ally China. What went behind the scene in the run up to the declaration? Listen to seasoned diplomat and former foreign secretary Shyam Saran on this.
Just like India, its markets too are upbeat. It has been a good run for the markets in the last few weeks as the Nifty scaled up to hit the 20,000 mark for the first time ever. The run in the mid-and small caps thus far in 2023 has been sharper with the small cap index on the BSE rising nearly 33% as compared to 29% surge in the S&P BSE Midcap index and 10% rally in the S&P BSE Sensex. Is there more steam left in the markets, or is it time for you to take some money off the table after the Nifty hit the 20,000-mark milestone? Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president for technical research at Religare Broking shares what the technical charts suggest.
Let us now turn our focus back to the G-20 theme. At the centre of this summit was the joint communique -- which is being hailed as a sign of India’s growing influence at the global stage. But what is this document? What does it consist of? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.
First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 3:54 PM IST