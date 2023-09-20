Telecom operators have renewed their call to revise the rules around net neutrality. They want to charge some internet-based intermediaries like Netflix, Amazon Prime and WhatsApp higher than others. The reason? Telcos say that these service layer apps are putting extra pressure on the network - especially after the rollout of 5G.

Away from the chaos and uncertainties of cities, a small West Bengal town tucked in lush green paddy fields was in the news recently. Santiniketan, the famed place where Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Established in a rather turbulent time of struggle against the Britishers, Santiniketan was Tagore’s alternative of an ideal world. So, what does the UNESCO tag mean for Santiniketan?

Santiniketan is the 41st Indian cultural site inscribed on the list, and the third from West Bengal. After Tagore and his realm, let us shift our focus back to the modern world. Let us talk about money now. Net investment in equity mutual fund schemes hit a 5-month high in August, days ahead of record high levels in the markets. The total AUM of the industry and total investor folios, too, are at an all-time high. However, with macro headwinds rising and call for caution growing, should mutual fund investors book profit?

Shares of Apple meanwhile have drifted after the release of the iPhone 15. Because analysts and markets are skeptical if it will drive a sales boost. Moving on, the tech giant has kicked off the global rollout of iOS 17 for supported iPhones on September 19. So what sets this new OS apart from the earlier version? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.