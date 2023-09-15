With headline inflation easing to 6.83% in August and festive season knocking on the doors, companies anticipate retail sales in the coming months to kick-start on a good note. As the shopping spree typically begins in October and extends beyond New Year, it remains to be seen how well brands manage to capitalise on the festive vigour.

But for some, celebrations will begin early. The Cricket world cup is close. The fans are waiting with bated breath to see their teams vie for the shiny trophy. But the management of the first solo-hosting of the event by India, is leaving a sour taste in the mouth of many. With many fans unable to book tickets for the matches and the poor spectator experience in the stadiums in the past, the question has arisen that why can't the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or BCCI, take care of its stadium-going fans?

It is not just the cricket fans. Dalal Street investors too are a happy lot. The broader markets rally, especially in small-caps, has left several analysts stunned as they believe it is being driven by euphoria rather than growth levers. Amid concerns of the broader market being overheated, will this rally take a breather?

After exploring the Moon and the Sun, India is now eyeing to explore the depths of the ocean with its ‘Samudrayaan’ mission. The Ministry of Earth Sciences recently revealed ‘MATSYA 6000’ - a cutting-edge submersible for this underwater endeavour. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.