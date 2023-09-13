On the sidelines of the G20 summit, came the announcement of what was hailed as a “big deal” by the US President Joe Biden. The India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor is also being billed as a challenge to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. So what does this deal mean for India and for other stakeholders? And how feasible is this project?

The conflict between the West and Russia played out in a different way on a tennis court this week. And the result found its way in the annals of tennis history. Novak Djokovic drubbed Daniil Medvedev to lift the grand slam for a record 24th time, and equaled Margaret Court's record in the Open Era. And with that, he has reignited the old GOAT debate. What is this debate about? Is it finally settled? Is Djokovic indeed the Greatest?

After the tennis court, let us shift our focus to India’s financial markets which are also seeing a history in making. Markets regulator Sebi has proposed to implement T+1 hour settlement cycle from March 2024 to settle trades in an hour of the transaction. So, what are the advantages of the proposed move? And is India ready to take the lead at having the shortest settlement cycle in the world?

Meanwhile, in another first, Paytm launched a card sound box on September 4. It allows card transactions along with the UPI transactions. So, what is the Paytm Soundbox? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.