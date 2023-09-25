close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep527: Akasa Air trouble, Twitter paywall, markets, household savings

What's weighing down Akasa Air? Will you pay for Twitter? What next after JPMorgan index inclusion? What do household net financial savings mean? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us
Just over a year after taking off, Akasa Air has hit turbulence. It had to cancel several flights after over 40 pilots hit the eject button recently. Reports of fund crunch are also doing the rounds. But the budget carrier looks unperturbed. It has moved Delhi court seeking action against the pilots, and is planning to double their strength. So exactly what is going on in the airline which was a dream project of late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala? 

Twitter, now referred to as X, has also, it seems, run into turbulent weather since its hostile takeover by Elon Musk in October last year. His dramatic entry into Twitter’s headquarters is still fresh in people's minds. So is the blue tick, verified accounts saga. And later, the name-change. And now, Musk is toying with yet another idea. He is mulling turning the platform into a paid site. But will you pay for it? 

Thanks to Musk, life of X users has indeed turned eventful. Meanwhile, Indian investors too are getting the same sense. Last week was eventful for Indian markets. While equities took a hit on bearish US Fed commentary and India-Canada rift, bond markets cheered the inclusion of domestic debt securities to JP Morgan emerging market index. So what’s on cards for the Indian financial markets this week? 

But not all is well outside the glittering Dalal Street. Soaring inflation and almost stagnant income is hitting the common man hard. Household savings have fallen to nearly five-decade low. A recent RBI report revealed this. But what do net household financial savings mean? And why is it important? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 


Also Read

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets

Resignations have no impact on expansion, more pilots joining: Akasa CEO

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Adequately funded to place three-digit aircraft order this year: Akasa CEO

TMS Ep526: India-Canada crisis, H-1B visa, FPI selling, personality rights

TMS Ep525: Women in economy, biofuel push, PSU stocks, Five Eyes alliance

TMS Ep524: Net neutrality, Santiniketan, mutual funds, iOS 17

TMS Ep523: Car airbags, Nirmala Sitharaman, Zomato stock, Google antitrust

TMS Ep522: Dholera, smartphone innovation, France-iPhone fiasco and more

Topics :Akasa AirTwitterMarketsHousehold savings

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon