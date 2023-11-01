close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep554: 70-hr work week, Delhi choking, Mamaearth, whole-time directors

Is Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week a fair ask? Why is Delhi choking? Should you subscribe to the Mamaearth IPO? Who are whole-time directors? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Narayana Murthy recently joined the list of global tech leaders like Elon Musk and Jack Ma who want workers to commit long working hours. Murthy wants young Indians to work 70 hours a week to catch up with the better performing countries. His suggestion has ignited a debate. While some agree with Murthy, others don’t. Infosys chairman’s suggestion also stood in sharp contrast to India’s labour laws which have proposed to cap weekly working hours at 48. And also against the call for four-day a week work. So is Murthy’s 70-hour-work-week a fair ask? 

Unlike the western countries, workers in India face a lot of challenges on their way to work. One of them is pollution, which sometimes borders hazardous levels in metros. In Delhi, the skyline permanently disappears behind the haze during winter as farmers in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab start burning crop residues. This October too is no different. In our ongoing two-part series on pollution --where we covered Mumbai yesterday – we now find out why Delhi is choking? And what is the way out? 

Hope we find a solution to this recurring phenomenon which is taking a big toll on people’s health. Let us now move on to the financial markets. The IPO market is seeing a flush of new offers, defying the weakness in the secondary market. The recent offer of beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth is the talk of the town. So with two more days left for subscription, is the IPO really worth it? 

Moving on, the Reserve Bank of India has directed private sector banks and wholly-owned subsidiaries of foreign banks to have at least two whole-time directors in addition to the MD and CEO. But who are these whole-time directors? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 


Also Read

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

India Inc divided on Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week to youth

TMS Ep553: Mumbai choking, carbon footprint, markets, white hydrogen

TMS Ep552: Market trends, social media, convenience fee, Li Keqiang index

TMS Ep551: Scrutiny of Chinese cos, BS BFSI Summit, RIL Q2 results & more

TMS Ep550: Tech recruitment, third largest economy, oil stocks, OBCs

TMS Ep549: Mobile manufacturing, telecom tax, Andrew Holland, space station

Topics :Narayan MurthyDelhi PollutionMamaearthIndependent directors

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTax deadlines to special FDsKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN HighlightsIndia Q2 GDP Number

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon