TMS Ep555: BS BFSI summit, Mid and SmallCaps, electoral bonds

BS BFSI summit: What did experts say about Indian economy, markets and investments? Has the recent correction made Mid and SmallCaps attractive? What is the electoral bonds case? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
Business Standard’s annual BFSI Insight Summit, held this week, brought together a host of leaders from India’s financial landscape. Headlined by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the two-day event shed light on a range of themes such as India’s economic growth, economic inclusion, banks, investments and insurance. We bring to you the snippets from the event.

The event also offered fresh insight into financial markets and its future trajectory. As the global economy grapples with geo-political challenges, market participants anticipate some volatility. Elections too are drawing close. Find out what experts said on India’s market outlook.

Staying with the markets theme, war in West Asia and high US Treasury yields are unsettling the benchmark indices. They have fallen over 5% over the past one month, while the MidCap index has shed 6%. In our next report, Nikita Vashisht explores if the froth from the broader market space has been removed? Or is there more pain ahead?

Election results indeed affect the markets. But most experts agree that it is short lived. Moving on, the Supreme Court this week started hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme for funding political parties. The petitioners argue that the scheme is opaque and must be struck down. Centre, however, has been defending it. But what is this electoral bonds case? Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more. 

Topics :Electoral BondBFSIMid cap small cap

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

