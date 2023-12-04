GDP data for the second quarter of financial year 2024 is out. Kasthuri Akhil crunches the numbers and speaks to industry experts to find out the clear picture.

But growth, sometimes, pits people against the mighty nature. Especially in the hilly terrains -- where striking the right balance is crucial. A slip may put us downhill. We recently saw that in Uttarkashi, where an under construction tunnel caved in, trapping 41 workers. While the workers are safe now, what lessons does this fiasco offer us on crisis management? And how can we avert such a tragedy in future?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Let us now move on to the financial markets. The bumper listing of Tata Technologies, which saw listing gains of over 100%, has put the spotlight back on primary markets. The segment has been abuzz with offers, generating robust investors’ interest, even as secondary markets turned sluggish since September. So, did the lack of action in the secondary markets boost interest in primary markets? And will the momentum fade once secondary markets pick pace?

One of the fiercest proponents of free market economy and celebrated US diplomat Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday, November 29. He was 100. But what gave him such a celebratory status? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.