Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep582: North-South divide, govt's cash outgo, markets, interim budget

Is the North-South divide real? What will higher cash outgo mean for govt finances? What will keep the markets busy this week? What is an interim budget? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
Follow Us
December 3 state poll results re-ignited an old debate -- one around the country’s regional divide. Remarks by a few politicians from southern states, which were later slammed by both the BJP and the Congress, once again trained light on north versus south divide. So how different are these two regions economically? Is this divide for real?

Clearly, some north Indian states have to do a catch up. Meanwhile, it looks like the government is trying to catch up with its increasing spending, especially on subsidies. It has now sought Parliament’s approval for additional spending of 1.29 trillion rupees. So, what does this extra cash outgo mean for government finances? 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Fertilizer stocks jumped about 7% last week after the government submitted supplementary demand for grants. Moving on, December has been a bumper month for domestic equity markets so far with the Nifty index crossing 21,000 on Friday and the Sensex eyeing the 70,000 level. As we enter a busy week, which factors are likely to influence the market’s direction, and what do technical charts suggest? 

Financial markets keenly await presentation of the Union budget. But being an election year, the budget -- which will be tabled on February 1 next year -- will be interim. And Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that it won’t have any “spectacular announcement”. But what is an interim budget? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

TMS Ep581: Pandemic-preparedness, internet growth, markets, 10,000-yr clock

TMS Ep581: Pandemic-preparedness, internet growth, markets, 10,000-yr clock

TMS Ep580: Q2 GDP numbers, Chennai calamity, RBI MPC, trading hours

TMS Ep579: Women voters, hosting COP28, Adani group stocks, Global South

TMS Ep578: Pre-election rally, JSW, Reliance & Tata e-commerce, My Lord

Topics :India's north-south dividecashUnion Budget

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon