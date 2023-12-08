Sensex (-0.19%)
TMS Ep581: Pandemic-preparedness, internet growth, markets, 10,000-yr clock

Is India prepared for the next pandemic? What is holding back India's internet growth? What should you do with rate-sensitive stocks? What is Jeff Bezos' 10,000-year clock? All answers here

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 08:00 AM IST
China is again grappling with a repertory disease. Hospitals in several parts are operating at full strength for the last two months. Some are calling it “walking pneumonia” -- which is mostly taking children into its grip. Several European countries and the US too have reported a sharp spike in child pneumonia cases, fanning concern of another pandemic-like situation. While medical experts believe there’s no need to hit the panic button just yet, it is a good time to take stock of India’s preparedness. 

Over two years of pandemic took a heavy toll on human lives, and also on the businesses. The toll on businesses would have been much worse if not for the internet. But India’s internet growth rate has been slowing down for the last two years. It coincides with the fall in sales of entry and mid-level smartphones. So exactly what is holding back India’s internet growth? 

Let us now turn our gaze to financial markets. The Reserve Bank of India’s policy outcome today could move rate-sensitive stocks across banks, financials, auto, and real-estate pockets as most analysts expect the central bank to maintain a status quo on rates. The eventual rate cuts next year, they believe, could lead to positive moves for these pockets. So, how should you position these stocks in your portfolio? 

Well, time will clear the air on RBI’s next move. And how markets will react to it. Moving on, Amazon founder and the world’s third richest man, Jeff Bezos, is trying to turn back the hands of time. In this era of technology, he is building a giant clock in the hills of Texas which will keep time for the next 10,000 years. Yes, you heard it right. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more. 

