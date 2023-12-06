Sensex (0.63%)
Volume IconTMS Ep579: Women voters, hosting COP28, Adani group stocks, Global South

Are women voters the new trump card? What would India gain by hosting the COP28 summit? Is the worst over for Adani group stocks? What is the Global South? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 08:00 AM IST
BJP apparently took the wind out of the opposition’s sails while focussing on what Narendra Modi called four biggest castes -- poor, youth, women, and farmers. During the just concluded state polls, women are said to have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP, putting it in a pole position for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls. So are women the new electoral trump card? 

But, at the just-concluded UN climate conference in Dubai, lack of women leaders around the negotiating table was noticed by many. Hillary Clinton raised this issue saying that the tide has been turned against women in many parts of the world. Moving on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed to host the 33rd edition of COP in India, which will take place in 2028. Earlier, it was held here in 2002. So what would India gain from hosting the COP33 meeting? 

Moving on, Adani group’s market capitalisation is back to near 13 trillion rupees after the stocks rallied up to 44% in just one week. With most of the regulatory overhangs likely behind the group, is the worst over for the ports to power conglomerate? 

After Adani, let us turn our gaze to global diplomacy. India is increasingly being called as the voice of the Global South. It has just hosted the G-20 summit and is aspiring to host the prestigious global climate conference in 2028 in the country. But what is Global South? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 08:00 AM IST

