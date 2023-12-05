Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep578: Pre-election rally, JSW, Reliance & Tata e-commerce, My Lord

Will Assembly poll outcome trigger a pre-election market rally? What's behind JSW's entry in auto sector? Why're Reliance & Tata struggling in e-commerce? Why are judges called 'My Lord'? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us
The equity markets scaled fresh lifetime highs on December 4, a day after BJP swept three out of four states elections. So, have the assembly poll results set the stage for a pre-general election rally? 

The market valuation of BSE-listed companies recently touched 4 trillion dollars. It is now narrowing the gap with Hong Kong. Nikkei meanwhile has just reported that there are more initial public offerings in Mumbai’s two exchanges than any financial centre in China. Staying with China, India’s JSW Group last week signed a pact with Chinese state-owned SAIC Motor -- which makes MG cars. As part of the deal, India’s largest steel maker will pick up a 35% stake in the joint venture which will make electric cars in India. But why is JSW Group entering the automobile sector? 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


But not all consumer-facing forays turn into money-minting businesses overnight. Even conglomerates struggle on that. India’s legacy conglomerates Reliance Industries and the Tata Group’s foray into e-commerce looked promising in the start because of their massive offline presence for decades together. But several years on, Amazon and Flipkart still rule the Indian e-commerce landscape – with over 60% share. Find out why Reliance and Tata are struggling at e-commerce.

After the competitive world of e-commerce, let us turn our gaze to court corridors where an interesting debate is raging. How should a judge be addressed? Last month, a Supreme Court judge expressed displeasure at being called “my lord”. He preferred being called sir. But why are judges called “my lord”? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

TMS Ep577: Assembly election results, PMGKAY extension, Santa rally, COP28

TMS Ep576: GDP data, lessons from tunnel fiasco, Henry Kissinger & more

TMS Ep575: Dubai COP28, CEO-board relation, BSE Midcap, rat hole mining

TMS Ep574: Crypto exchanges, Hardik Pandya and IPL, auto stocks

TMS Ep574: Crypto exchanges, Hardik Pandya and IPL, auto stocks

Topics :Assembly ElectionJSW GroupReliance IndustriesTata groupJudges

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 08:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon