On Thursday, the Supreme Court of India quashed the non-transparent and much-debated electoral funding system involving Electoral Bonds. It sent shockwaves through India’s political landscape. Advocates of transparency argue that this move may expose all those engaged in this contentious form of political financing just before the General Elections. Find out what lies ahead after the electoral bond.

According to an analysis, around 94 per cent of the total value of bonds purchased between March 2018 to October 2023 were in the denomination of 1 crore rupees. This shows that most electoral bonds were being purchased by corporates rather than individuals. Let’s now delve into the developments shaping India’s startup landscape. Indian startups are rekindling their IPO aspirations after a break – this time with a renewed emphasis on improving profitability before going public. Several of them also reported robust earnings in the December quarter. This has made people wonder if India’s listed startups are on the brink of a turnaround.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Let us now move on to financial markets. Dalal Street has been betting on IT stocks, reflected in their sharp gains recently on bets of global monetary policy easing. But with the US Fed rate cut timeline remaining uncertain, can the IT segment still extend its strength and emerge as the dark horse in 2024?

Moving on, the creator of ChatGPT, OpenAI introduced a new advancement in generative artificial intelligence — a tool capable of generating short-videos instantly based on written commands. OpenAI’s latest innovation Sora makes instant videos from written prompts. Find out what is Sora AI and potential impact in this episode of the podcast.