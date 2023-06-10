10 parties, led by Congress, seek PM's intervention on Manipur crisis

Ten political parties in Manipur, led by Congress, on Friday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore peace and normalcy in the state at the earliest.

Criticising the Prime Minister's silence over the Manipur situation, three-time Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader O. Ibobi Singh said that Modi's silence over the devastating violence in Manipur proves that the Centre is neglecting the state.

He also emphasised that while the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was appreciated, Manipur continued to suffer from unabated unrest and persistent reports of violence.

The Congress leader further expressed the view that if the Central government had intervened on time, the crisis could have been resolved much earlier.

The ten political parties in its meeting on Friday at Congress Bhawan in Imphal also resolved to urge the state government to convene a special session of the Manipur Assembly for a detailed discussion on the ongoing unrest. The meeting was chaired by the Manipur state Congress President K. Meghachandra Singh.

The 10 political parties include the CPI, CPI-M, JD-U, Forward Bloc, RSP, SS-UBT, Trinamool Congress, NCP, and a local party, besides the Congress.

Last month, a Congress delegation led by party President Mallikarjun Kharge met President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi and sought her intervention into the Manipur crisis.

--IANS

sc/vd