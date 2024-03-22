Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AAP leader Gopal Rai calls for nationwide protest against Kejriwal's arrest

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the federal agency

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media after welcoming Churu MP Rahul Kaswan who joined the party, in New Delhi, Monday, March 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai gave a call on Thursday for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Rai said Kejriwal's arrest is the "murder of democracy" and an "announcement of dictatorship".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The ED arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday evening and took him to the agency's headquarters here, officials said.
The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the federal agency.
"I appeal to the countrymen to protest outside BJP offices across the country against this dictatorship. We will gather at the AAP office at 10 am on Friday and then protest outside the BJP headquarters," Rai, a minister in the Delhi government, said.
"If Kejriwal can be arrested, anyone can be arrested and their voice can be suppressed. From today, the fight has begun. Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, but an ideology," he added.
Ever since the INDIA bloc was formed, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre feels that it will not get 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but will only be restricted to 40 seats, Rai claimed.
Thus, the saffron party is targeting opposition leaders, he alleged.
"Today, they have crossed all limits. All of you will go home tonight. I appeal to Delhiites to join the fight," the minister said.
At a midnight press conference, Delhi ministers Atishi, Rai and the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak condemned the way in which Kejriwal was arrested.
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was also present.
Addressing the press conference, Pathak said, "This is no longer a fight between the BJP and the AAP. This is a fight between the country's people and the BJP. This is no longer a fight of the AAP but a fight of all those who want clean politics in the country."

Atishi said Kejriwal's fight will continue from the "roads to the court".

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

Delhi CM will be arrested in next 2-3 days, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

BJP scared of Oppn, acting out of panic: Cong on Kejriwal's arrest

Electoral bonds data: Qwik Supply gave Rs 385 cr to BJP, Rs 25 to Shiv Sena

Cong's 3rd list for LS polls: Kharge's son-in-law to contest from Gulbarga

Kejriwal arrested in excise policy-linked money laundering case: A timeline

Systematic effort underway by PM to cripple Cong financially: Sonia Gandhi

"The Supreme Court will hear the case on Friday. This arrest is unconstitutional. They arrested (former Jharkhand chief minister) Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal and froze the accounts of Congress," she said.
Earlier, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the AAP protest outside Kejriwal's residence.
"They have arrested Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal, frozen our accounts. In what direction is the country's democracy heading? We are standing with our INDIA bloc partner and will fight the elections strongly," Lovely said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi High Court Delhi government AAP government Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon