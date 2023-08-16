Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.18%)
65282.71 -119.21
Nifty (-0.26%)
19384.25 -50.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.04%)
5337.20 + 2.15
Nifty Midcap (-0.20%)
37695.85 -74.35
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
43810.20 -280.75
Heatmap

AAP protests at Dwarka Expressway over irregularities flagged by CAG report

Several party leaders and workers, including chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta, gathered near the Dwarka Expressway Highway, alleging the project to be a "scam"

Aam Aadmi Party

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has broken "all records of corruption" | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AAP on Wednesday protested at the under-construction Dwarka Expressway here after the Comptroller Auditor General of India reportedly flagged the huge cost escalation in the construction of the expressway.
Several party leaders and workers, including chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta, gathered near the Dwarka Expressway Highway, alleging the project to be a "scam".
This is such a big scam that the road, for which an approval of Rs 18 crore per km was given, was built at a cost of Rs 251 crore, Kakkar told PTI.
According to media reports, the CAG audit report on the implementation of Phase-I of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' highway projects flagged how the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) decision to go for an elevated carriageway on the Haryana portion of the Dwarka Expressway pushed up the construction cost to Rs 251 crore per kilometer from Rs 18.2 crore per kilometer.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has broken "all records of corruption".
However, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has rejected the charge, calling it "gross misrepresentation of facts".

Also Read

Dwarka Expressway will be completed by April 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

Portion of under-construction Dwarka Expressway collapses, man dies

Pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help in Delhi

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Modi govt broke all records of corruption: Kejriwal on Dwarka Expressway

Whole of India is Modi's home…: AIADMK's Thambidurai hits back at Kharge

BJP Central Election Committee to meet to discuss state poll preparations

Mizoram polls 2023: Who is Zoramthanga? A look at the rebel-turned-leader

No 'Acchhe Din' in 10 years: Sibal's swipe at PM over his I-Day pitch

'Secret meetings' between Pawars a matter of concern: Maharashtra Congress

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aam Aadmi Party Dwarka Expressway CAG report Protest

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todaySBFC FinanceNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon